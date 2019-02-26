Vintage DeMarcus Cousins throws shoe, cries at technical, drops 20 and 10

The Golden State Warriors got the full DeMarcus Cousins experience on Monday.

Cousins led the way for the Warriors with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a 121-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It was his first 20-point, 10-rebound performance since joining Golden State.

Cousins also had a very Boogie moment when he came across Hornets forward Jeremy Lamb’s shoe during the course of play.

Cousins tosses shoe into crowd

Late in the fourth quarter, Cousins came across Lamb’s shoe near the free-throw line while playing defense. He picked the shoe up and chucked it out of bounds, earning a technical foul.

To nobody’s surprise, Cousins immediately approached the official to contest the call.

Was Cousins right to throw shoe?

The thing is, Cousins has a case for his argument. From a guy who’s fresh off recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, a random shoe in the middle of play can bee seen as an injury risk. Clearing the floor in that case is just the right thing to do, right?

"Next time I'll just step on the shoe and roll my ankle, break it, tear an Achilles," Cousins said after the game. "Just leave it out there next time. I guess that's what they want. I'll keep that in mind."

DeMarcus Cousins was not happy when officials called a technical foul when he threw a shoe into the stands. (Getty)

Of course, few would second-guess the idea of Cousins tossing the shoe with the intent of trolling Lamb.

All things considered, the officials shouldn’t be expected to read minds. A shoe toss in the stands is a shoe toss in the stands and warrants a technical foul.

The good news for Cousins is that he had a big game in another Warriors win.

