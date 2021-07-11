Vinny Del Negro obviously has used his time away from basketball effectively

Vinny Del Negro didn't get Blazer job, but Sunday he was a winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Vinny Del Negro was one of three listed as a candidate to be the Trail Blazers' lead assistant coach last week, a job that went to one of those three, Scott Brooks. Lionel Hollins was the other rumored candidate.

Del Negro, a former NBA player who hasn't coached since being let go by the Clippers in 2013, has obviously been busy away from basketball lately, though. Sunday afternoon he won the American Century Championship at Tahoe, the annual golf event for entertainers and athletes. It has long been considered the top celebrity golf tournament.

Less coaching obviously means more golf.

Del Negro, whose father passed away last week, bested the likes of Tony Romo, Steph Curry, Annika Sorenstam, Justin Timberlake and John Smoltz, whom Del Negro defeated on the first playoff hole.