Vinny Curry signs with Jets

Vinny Curry‘s visit with the Jets on Wednesday went well.

The team announced that Curry has signed with the team. The terms of the defensive end’s deal were not included in the announcement, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a one-year, $1.3 million contract.

Curry has spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Eagles and he is from New Jersey, so there won’t be much need to acclimate himself to a new region this year. Curry was a 2012 second-round pick in Philly and spent six years there before heading to Tampa in 2018. He returned to the Eagles the next year and played in 27 games over the last two years.

Curry had 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery last season. The Jets will look for him to join fellow free agent acquistion Carl Lawson in boosting their pass rush this year.

