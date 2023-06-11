Vingegaard warms up for Tour de France defence with Dauphine victory

Jonas Vingegaard (C) warmed up for his Tour de France defence with victory in the Criterium du Dauphine (Anne-Christine POUJOULAT)

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard won the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race on Sunday to warm up for his Tour de France title defence in three weeks.

Vingegaard finished second behind Italy's Giulio Ciccone in the eighth and final stage to seal his 11th win of the season.

"It's a great result for me. The Dauphine is one of the most beautiful races in the world, I'm very happy to have been able to win here," said the Jumbo-Visma rider, who finished second last year behind Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I've never been alone, my team has done a great job throughout the week."

The 26-year-old Dane, already winner of the Gran Camino and the Tour of the Basque Country in 2023, flew over the Dauphine, a traditional dress rehearsal before the Tour de France.

Winner of two stages, including on Saturday at the top of the Croix-de-Fer, he finished with a 2min 23sec lead on Britain's Adam Yates with Australian Ben O'Connor third nearly three minutes off the pace.

"I'm a little surprised by the gaps, I can only be very satisfied, I'm in good shape. Now I'm going to relax for a few days and refine the preparation for the Tour de France," added the Dane.

Advertisement

On Sunday, he was content to control the race behind the breakaway of the day led notably by Julian Alaphilippe, on his 31st birthday.

The Frenchman was only caught at the end of the Col de Portes, the penultimate of the six climbs of the day, where Trek-Segafredo's Ciccone broke clear.

In the gruelling final climb over 1.8 km at 14.2 percent, Vingegaard shook off the group of favourites but did not manage to catch the Italian climber who kept 23 seconds ahead.

"The last 500 metres were terrible but the public pushed me," said Ciccone, a three-time stage winner on the Tour of Italy.

"It's a gift for my future wife," added the Italian, who is due to get married next week before the Tour de France, after having had to give up on the Giro this year because of Covid-19.

jk/gk/ea/nr