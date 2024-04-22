Vineland, New Jersey held parade for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco after Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers ten weeks ago in Las Vegas. The glow and celebrations from that night haven’t slowed as players and coaches continue to be honored by their hometowns.

The hometown parade support isn’t new for Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco, as he received the hero’s welcome again from his hometown. On Saturday, Pacheco was back in Vineland, New Jersey, being greeted by fans in his hometown for the second consecutive year as a Super Bowl champion.

“Every movie has a main character,” said Pacheco at the City Hall steps, according to The Press of Atlantic City. “What a good movie will show you is a main character is nothing without other people around him to shape him and support him, which y’all do.”

Kansas City Chief running back and Cumberland County native Pacheco had a parade thrown for him in Vineland in celebration for his Super Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/4PpVQqSzBu — Matthew Strabuk (@mstrabuk) April 20, 2024

Pacheco’s Vineland high school football team, along with family and former Rutgers teammates, were in attendance to support. Pacheco had another solid season in 2023, appearing in 14 games and finishing with 205 carries for 935 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns to go with 44 receptions for 244 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire