Vincic referee for Spain vs. Italy EURO 2024 showdown

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will officiate the EURO 2024 showdown between Italy and Spain on Thursday, while the Azzurri will be wearing their white kit.

It kicks off at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

This could be a decisive match for qualification to the Round of 16, as both started their campaigns with a victory, Spain beating Croatia 3-0 and Italy fighting back to defeat Albania 2-1.

UEFA have assigned Slovenian referee Vincic to the game, assisted by fellow countrymen Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic and VAR Nejc Kajtazovic.

The fourth official will be Frenchman Clement Turpin on the touchline.

Not the first Spain-Italy for Vincic

Vincic is a very experienced 44-year-old who officiated the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund a few weeks ago.

He has already overseen four senior Italy matches, ending in three wins and one defeat, but concerningly the only loss was 2-1 to Spain in the Nations League semi-final in June 2023.

Spain have never lost with Vincic, playing a pair of draws with Colombia and Sweden, then that win over Italy.

Meanwhile, UEFA have also confirmed the kits for this game and Italy will be wearing white jerseys, shorts and socks.

Spain are in their traditional red shirt and socks, blue shorts.