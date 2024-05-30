Vincenzo Italiano reaches verbal agreement with Bologna

Serie A’s newest Champions League side Bologna are nearing a move to land Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano this summer.

La Viola lost the UEFA Conference League final in extra time to Olympiacos yesterday and it is their second consecutive loss in the competition’s final. Italiano is set to depart Fiorentina in the summer and Thiago Motta is set to join Juventus, with his exit from Bologna having already taken place.

La Repubblica state that Italiano is a strong candidate to become the next Bologna manager and Fiorentina have lined up Raffaele Palladino as a replacement for the ex-Spezia boss.

In the meantime, Italiano’s move to Bologna might well be advancing quickly. He already has a verbal agreement over a contract with Rossoblu sporting director Giovanni Sartori, with the manager having agreed to sign a three-year deal worth €2.5 million per season.

Soon enough, Fiorentina executives will have a key meeting with Palladino, who is seen as a key man by club CEO Rocco Commisso. Another man in the fray is Alberto Aquilani, who has previously managed the Fiorentina Primavera side.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN