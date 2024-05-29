Vincenzo Italiano leaves Fiorentina with no silverware despite great progress

Serie A side Fiorentina have lost their third consecutive final under manager Vincenzo Italiano, who is set to leave the club in the summer after three years in charge.

La Viola conceded a late goal against Olympiacos in the final of the Conference League and it was the second time in a row that they have lost a European final in that way, 12 months after conceding a late goal to West Ham. As a result, Italiano’s stint at the club ends with no silverware as he is about to leave La Viola in the summer.

While they haven’t won a trophy under the Italian yet but Italiano’s impact at the Franchi can’t be ignored. Before his arrival, Fiorentina were constantly around the relegation spots and were playing a very pragmatic brand of football under a variety of managers like Beppe Iachini and Cesare Prandelli.

From the very first game though, Italiano showed that he had a plan and an identity. While they did lose to Roma in the first game under Italiano, their playing style was very clear and it has been visible throughout and they have become European contenders and a team to be feared in cup competitions too.

While silverware would have been an icing on the cake, what he has done at Fiorentina will not be forgotten and his impact will be felt many years later too.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN