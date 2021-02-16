Vincent Trocheck with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Vincent Trocheck (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 02/15/2021
Vincent Trocheck (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 02/15/2021
Can the Patriots find their next quarterback on the trade market? That depends on what each QB will cost. DJ Bean runs through every quarterback who could be traded this offseason, and what New England should be willing to give up for them.
HoopsHype ranks the five players to have shown up in trade rumors the most over the past week, including Andre Drummond and Kyle Lowry.
Brad Keselowski stomped through the smoke-filled haze and eyed the destruction from another disastrous Daytona 500. Keselowski took two steps and heaved his helmet at the carcass of his race car. This is NASCAR’s crown jewel event, the race that pays the most money and carries the most prestige.
Former Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott thinks Carson Wentz turns the Bears into a Super Bowl contender.
In the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons make a shocking quarterback pick at No. 4 overall
Johnson will no longer play for the Blue Devils
Here's why he's making a change.
A leader on the final lap has been taken out in a crash in three of the last four Daytona 500s. Is that by design?
Peter King looks at what's next for J.J. Watt after his release from the Texans after 10 seasons in Houston.
The crash led to a surprise winner in the race: 100-to-1 longshot Michael McDowell.
There's a growing possibility that Alex Smith is playing for a new team in 2021, and these 7 options might provide a good fit.
A sudden retirement on the horizon? A SB winning QB on his way to Dallas? A long-term committment for Dak?? The Cowboys are never far away from drama, manufactured or not.
He turns 36 next month. And he’s not yet ready to surrender his quest to catch Emmitt Smith for the NFL’s career rushing record. Adrian Peterson reiterated his longstanding desire to (1) win a Super Bowl and (2) catch Smith’s record in recent remarks to TMZ.com. “I’m going to keep playing, trying to chase the [more]
The Mets and centerfielder Kevin Pillar are in agreement on a deal pending a physical, sources tell SNY's Andy Martino.
Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens hasn’t been to the Hall of Fame, and he still has no intention of going. “This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson [more]
Ayesha Curry clapped back at a fan that called her a hypocrite following her latest Instagram post.
Williams’ opponent gets emotional following losing set with Williams; gets very different reaction from commentators Serena Williams advanced in the Australian Open following an intense match against her opponent Aryna Sabalenka. However, it was what happened immediately after the set that prompted viewers to cry foul. Following the match, Sabalenka slammed her racket against the []
The voters in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll are lined up with the committee that will select the NCAA Tournament field when it comes to which five teams are the nation's best. Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor remained atop Monday's latest AP Top 25, where they have been for all 13 polls this season. Among teams that didn't lose last week, AP voters were a bit higher on No. 7 Virginia (seeded ninth), No. 9 Oklahoma (12th), No. 11 Iowa (13th) and No. 12 Texas (15th) following wins that came later Saturday.
In a showdown of the ACC's top two teams, No. 16 FSU delivered a statement with an 81-60 thrashing of No. 7 Virginia.
Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano will have to explain this one to The Captain. The Team Penske teammates wrecked on the final lap of the Daytona 500 and surely felt fortunate to walk away unscathed. One of the most aggressive drivers in the NASCAR garage, Logano blocked the move.