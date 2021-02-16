Vincent Trocheck with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Associated Press

The voters in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll are lined up with the committee that will select the NCAA Tournament field when it comes to which five teams are the nation's best. Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor remained atop Monday's latest AP Top 25, where they have been for all 13 polls this season. Among teams that didn't lose last week, AP voters were a bit higher on No. 7 Virginia (seeded ninth), No. 9 Oklahoma (12th), No. 11 Iowa (13th) and No. 12 Texas (15th) following wins that came later Saturday.