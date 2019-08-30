Vincent Testaverde, 20 others cut loose by Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have said farewell to quarterback Vincent Testaverde for the second time this summer.

Testaverde signed with the Bucs in late July and waived him in early August before bringing him back last week. He went 4-of-8 for 41 yards and an interception in the preseason finale against the Cowboys on Thursday night.

The numbers weren’t overly impressive, but he got to share a nice moment with his father after the game. The Bucs made Vinny Testaverde the first overall pick of the 1987 draft.

In addition to waiving Testaverde, the Bucs also waived wide receiver K.J. Brent, safety Lukas Denis, wide receiver Matthew Eaton, cornerback De'Vante Harris, guard Ruben Holcomb, linebacker Farrington Huguenin, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, linebacker David Kenney, wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge, tight end Scott Orndoff, tackle William Poehls, defensive lineman Elijah Qualls, tackle Brock Ruble, wide receiver Spencer Schnell, wide receiver Cortrelle Simpson, linebacker Emmanuel Smith, defensive lineman Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, and guard Salasi Uhatafe.

The Bucs also released center Josh LeRibeus and linebacker Corey Nelson. All in all, they dropped 21 players from the roster on Friday and need to make 16 more to get to the 53-man limit. Two of those moves are expected to be placing outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and rookie quarterback Nick Fitzgerald on the regular season non-football injury list.