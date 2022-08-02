The Falcons are down a defensive lineman.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced after Tuesday’s practice that defensive tackle Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles. He will miss the entire 2022 season as a result of the injury.

Taylor signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April and it’s the second straight year where an injury has cost him a significant period of time. Taylor started the opener for the Texans last season, but hurt his ankle and missed the rest of the year.

Taylor was a sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in 2017 and he’s also spent time with the Bills and Browns.

It’s the second time the Falcons have lost a veteran free agent addition to the line this summer. Eddie Goldman retired ahead of training camp and the dual departures may have the team in the market for more help up front.

Vincent Taylor out for year with ruptured Achilles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk