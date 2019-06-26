Vincent Rey works out for Ravens

It’s a slow time of year in the NFL, but there’s still some business going on before teams get to training camp.

The Ravens conducted a bit of that business on Tuesday. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that linebacker Vincent Rey worked out for the team.

Baltimore’s seen Rey frequently over his nine-year NFL career as he has spent his entire career with the Bengals. Rey made the AFC North club as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and has missed just two games over the last eight seasons.

Rey has had some runs in the starting lineup, but has spent most of his time in Cincinnati as a reserve and core special teams player. He has 497 tackles, six sacks, five interceptions and a forced fumble over the course of his career.