Vincent Poirier salutes Celtics after being traded to Thunder

Poirier salutes C's after being traded to Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Amidst the NBA Draft and Gordon Hayward chaos, the Boston Celtics made another move on Thursday.

The C's traded reserve center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a conditional future second-round pick.

We have traded center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations to the @okcthunder in exchange for a conditional future second round pick. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2020

Shortly after the official announcement, Poirier expressed his gratitude for his time in Boston via Twitter.

Thank you @celtics for your warm welcome and this great year ! To my teammates, coaching staff and the fans see you soon ☘️🤟🏼 — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) November 20, 2020

Poirier appeared in only 22 games with the Celtics in 2019-20, averaging 5.9 minutes per contest.