Vincent Poirier salutes Celtics after being traded to Thunder

Justin Leger
·1 min read

Poirier salutes C's after being traded to Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Amidst the NBA Draft and Gordon Hayward chaos, the Boston Celtics made another move on Thursday.

The C's traded reserve center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a conditional future second-round pick.

Forsberg: What Hayward opt-out means for C's

Shortly after the official announcement, Poirier expressed his gratitude for his time in Boston via Twitter.

Poirier appeared in only 22 games with the Celtics in 2019-20, averaging 5.9 minutes per contest.

Latest Stories