Vincent Poirier criticizes 76ers coach Doc Rivers: We are not commodities, we are still human beings

The 76ers traded second-round picks, Tony Bradley, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier for George Hill in a three-team deal on deadline day. Bradley joined the Thunder. Ferguson and Poirier got sent to the Knicks then waived.

Poirier in Le Parisien, as translated by Eurohoops:

“The coach didn’t even send me a message although I know he sent others. I’m not asking him to give me compliments but just a message to wish me good luck. We are not commodities, we are still human beings. It’s a minimum of sending a message, to say that the situation was complicated, but thank you for your professionalism. A bogus thing, even if he doesn’t really mean it.”

Would it have been nice for 76ers coach Doc Rivers to send well wishes to Poirier, who spent the whole season to that point with Philadelphia? Sure.

But Poirier pining for a phony message says something about his state of mind.

He played just 130 minutes for the Celtics in his first NBA season last year then got salary-dumped. He landed in Philadelphia with an even smaller role, playing just 39 minutes this season. Then, the 76ers included the 27-year-old in a trade that led to him falling out of the NBA entirely.

That’s frustrating.

