Vincent Kompany succeeds Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich coach

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany thanks the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor. Richard Sellers/PA Wire/dpa

Vincent Kompany has been appointed Bayern Munich coach from next season onwards on a three-year contract until 2027, the record Bundesliga champions have announced.

Kompany, 38, arrives from relegated Premier League club Burnley where he was in charge for the last two years and had a contract until 2028 for which Bayern are paying a compensation fee. His first coaching spell was at Anderlecht in his native Belgium.

The former SV Hamburg defender and Manchester City captain takes over from Thomas Tuchel who left Munich by mutual consent after 14 months in charge and a rare season without silverware.

Kompany's appointment puts an end to Munich's long and difficult search for a new coach. Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Germany coach Nagelsmanm and Austria helmsman Ralf Rangnick are staying put, Hansi Flick has joined Barcelona, Oliver Glasner was not allowed to leave Crystal Palace, and Tuchel also said he would not stay on after all.