Vincent Kompany leading transfer hijack attempt as Bayern Munich make late bid to sign Manchester City defender

Manchester City full-back Sergio Gomez is the subject of late transfer interest from Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old had emerged as a transfer target for La Liga side Real Sociedad, who held face-to-face talks with Etihad bosses earlier this month, in an attempt to agree a deal to sign Sergio Gomez from Manchester City this summer.

The full-back, who moved to the Etihad Stadium from RSC Anderlecht for £11 million in August 2022, was an unused substitute on 35 occasions for Pep Guardiola’s side during the recent campaign, and was even omitted from the matchday squad for the Blues’ Premier League finale clash against West Ham.

Gomez made only four starts and 15 appearances for Manchester City during the 2023/24 season, and despite having won six trophies including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League, the full-back is expected to leave in search of more regular minutes.

The Spaniard’s last appearance for the Sky Blues came in April against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium, with Gomez’s last Manchester City start coming in the Emirates FA Cup against Huddersfield Town in January.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move to Real Sociedad in Spain despite current concerns surrounding an agreement for a transfer fee, with the La Liga side considering attempts to sign Gomez on loan, after discovering Manchester City’s €15 million price tag.

Real Sociedad are one of a number of clubs to hold an interest in signing the 23-year-old, although Gomez could face a major transfer dilemma, after Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich reportedly entered the race for the full-back’s signature.

Sport Witness relay claims from outlet COPE, who report that Bayern Munich and Vincent Kompany are considering a sensational late swoop to sign the 23-year-old, who had looked set to join Real Sociedad this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are set to ‘complicate’ negotiations, with Gomez already in advanced talks with Real Sociedad after agreeing personal terms with the Spanish side, having being identified as a suitable replacement for Kieran Tierney in San Sebastian.

Manchester City are further claimed to favour a move to La Liga, with the Etihad bosses ‘reluctant’ to sell to a direct rival in Bayern Munich.

Gomez has previously played under Kompany at RSC Anderlecht in Belgium, and the defender was linked with a potential move to Turf Moor, when the former Manchester City captain was manager at Burnley.