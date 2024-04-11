Advertisement
Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager given two-match touchline ban after Chelsea red card

BBC

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been handed a two-match touchline suspension following his red card against Chelsea on 30 March.

He will serve a one-game ban immediately, with the other match suspended until the end of the year.

More to follow.