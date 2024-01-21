Vincent Iwuchukwu comes to life in USC’s loss to Arizona State

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team lost once again. This time, they lost to Arizona State on the road, 82-67.

Without Isaiah Collier, this USC team looks very different. Boogie Ellis also didn’t play in the game, so the stars were missing for Andy Enfield’s team.

However, one bright spot was the emergence of Vincent Iwuchukwu. The USC big man led the way for the Trojans, scoring 14 points with 12 rebounds in a huge performance.

This marked just the second time Iwuchukwu has scored in double figures. It gave him his first double-double of the season. It was also his first double-double of his young career. You will note that Iwuchuckwu played one of his best games of the 2022-2023 season in Tempe against Arizona State. Coincidence or not, Iwuchukwu has played great basketball in Tempe.

With the Trojans now dropping to 8-11 on the year and losing their fourth straight game, Iwuchukwu provided a glimpse of the future for this team.

USC has some time off before its next game against UCLA at home, where the Trojans begin a three-game homestand. If Iwuchukwu can continue to play at this level, it will be a breath of fresh air for Andy Enfield.

