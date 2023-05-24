Vince Young mentioned among “most overrated” college players

When Texas fans look back at the glory days of their favorite program is it hard to forget the impact that Vince Young had.

The former Longhorn quarterback was simply better than just about every player he took the field with, and can even be credited with helping put an end to USC’s dynasty. He’s responsible for Texas’ last championship thanks to his iconic scramble against the Trojans, and he is also widely regarded as being one of the best players to ever play the sport at the college level.

Well … that depends on who you are asking of course. While of course Oklahoma fans are known for shooting down anything positive in relation to Texas, it was the infamous artificial intelligence chatbot “Chat GPT” who was the latest to discredit Young. In fact, the AI Chatbot took a shot at some of college football’s best recently.

In a recent Instagram post by 247Sports, it was revealed that when asked who the most overrated college football players are, Chat GPT believes the Longhorn great is among them. Joining Young on this list of “overrated” players are Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel, Reggie Bush, and Oklahoma’s Brian Bosworth among others.

If the list was about college stars who didn’t pan out in the NFL, it would make sense but to say they are the most overrated college players is absurd. In the names listed above alone, there are four Heisman winners and five championships between the players.

While we have made great advancements in technology throughout the years, it is safe to say that AI has yet to develop a good sense of takes when it comes to college football.

