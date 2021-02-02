Report: Vince Young returns to Texas as special assistant to athletic director Chris Del Conte

Vince Young is headed back to Texas.

The former Longhorns quarterback was hired as a special assistant to the athletic director on Monday, officially bringing him back to the school after he was fired in 2019.

College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Vince Young has returned to the Texas athletic department in an official capacity as a special assistant to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in athletics administration. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) February 1, 2021

Young, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, led Texas to the 2006 national championship in a legendary game against USC at the Rose Bowl. He finished with a 30-2 record at Texas, racked up more than 6,000 passing yards and is one of just six players in school history to have his number retired.

The 37-year-old spent just six seasons in the NFL, however, and later filed for bankruptcy.

Young returned to Texas and worked as a development officer in the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and as a contributor for the Longhorn Network. He was fired in 2019, however, after receiving several warnings about his job performance and multiple drunk driving arrests.

Young returns as Texas rebuilds with Sarkisian

Though it’s not clear what Young will specifically do in his new role with athletic director Chris Del Conte, his return to the program comes as the Longhorns are rebuilding under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Texas hired Sarkisian last month after he spent two years under Nick Saban as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The decision came just hours after the school fired Tom Herman, who went 32-18 in four seasons.

Sarkisian, the former USC and Washington head coach, is now tasked with getting Texas back to the top of the Big 12 — something it hasn’t won since the 2009 season. While Young’s history working for the school gives plenty of reasons to be concerned, his addition could certainly help Sarkisian pull that off.

Vince Young is back at Texas, less than two years after he was fired from a previous job with the university for performance issues. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

