Vince Young, Baker Mayfield go head-to-head at Raising Cane's for Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

Vince Young and Baker Mayfield came from different eras of Texas-Oklahoma football. They never met on the field at the Cotton Bowl, they did go head-to-head Thursday in Dallas ahead of the Red River Rivalry.

In a promotion with Raising Cane's, Young and Mayfield signed up for shiftwork at one of its restaurants. Young donned an orange Cane's shirt for the Longhorns, and Mayfield repped a red version for the Sooners. Both quarterbacks also showed up wearing a replica Golden Hat, the rivalry's trophy awarded to the winning team .

"We're trading in footballs for box combos," Young wrote on X.

Fans from both sides of the Red River flocked to the restaurant to meet the former college standouts. Young and Mayfield even worked the drive-thru.

Cane's has worked with athletes of the present and the past in recent years, with players like former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Olympian Chloe Kim doing promotions in their restaurants.

Young, who played at Texas from 2003-05, led the Longhorns to a 2005 national championship win. He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting to Reggie Bush that season and was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Young went 0-2 against the Sooners in his career.

Mayfield, the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday, plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The former walk-on quarterback won the 2017 Heisman Trophy and went 2-1 against Texas in college.

No. 4 Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) meet at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in the latest version of the Red River Rivalry. Both teams are undefeated entering the Cotton Bowl for the first time since 2011.

