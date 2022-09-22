Vince Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game

Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team.

At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his desire to visit head coach Bill Belichick and the players ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

“Hopefully (Friday) I can have some time where I can go, because I would love to see the team,” Wilfork said on Thursday. “I would love to go see Bill (Belichick) and the staff and everybody. Every time I’m in town, I want to. That’s what I want to do, because I think it’s important not only for me, but for the players to understand. Even though I’ve been gone from the game for a while, sometimes it’s good to hear somebody else say something other than a coach always saying it.

"Anytime Bill can have somebody who played under him come back and kind of give some knowledge and speak some wisdom, I think players take it differently. So it might click on them like, ‘Dang, Bill just told me that last week, and here’s Vince telling me the same thing.’ It kind of puts you in a different mindset."

The Patriots certainly could use a spark heading into the Week 3 matchup. While they escaped Pittsburgh with a victory last Sunday, they've scored only 24 points through their first two games. They'll likely need to score more than than 24 to defeat the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens.

Wilfork knows a thing or two about tough games vs. Baltimore. The five-time Pro Bowler took on the Ravens 10 times during his 11 seasons with the Patriots. Four of those showdowns came in the playoffs.

"It would make me happy, especially going against a team in the Ravens where we have a little rivalry there," Wilfork added. "I have a few things I would love to tell the team to get them ready for Sunday. So we’re going to see if we can make that happen.”

If Wilfork does get the chance to speak, you can bet the Patriots will be all ears.

Wilfork's Patriots Hall of Fame induction is set for 4 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and is open to the public. Pats vs. Ravens is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.