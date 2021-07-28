Here’s how Vince Wilfork thinks Tom Brady will be received by fans at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 is one of the biggest storylines in the NFL this year.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots after two very different 2020 seasons. Out of every small storyline that will surround the game, the return of Brady at his old stadium is likely the largest. The 43-year-old spent two decades with the team and delivered six Super Bowls, while making the playoffs every season he was on the field.

Some Patriots fans were upset with his decision, but most didn’t lose love for the greatest quarterback in league history. Legendary Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork understands this and he discussed it Tuesday morning on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“I think it’s going to be a home game feeling for him. I really do,” Wilfork said, transcribed by NESN. “I think the fans are going to welcome him with open arms. I think he’s going to be embraced because of so much he’s done for that organization. You know, Tom is Tom — a New England Patriot or a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He’s Tom, and people love Tom and people hate Tom. But he’s going to a place where he won a lot of football games, he started the Super Bowl runs. I really think they’re going to welcome him with open arms. I really do.”

Brady didn’t leave on bad terms and his desire to test his first year as a free agent put him in position to win another Super Bowl ring. It’s hard to believe the fans who moved on from their former quarterback could overtake the crowd noise of fans who will support Brady in his return.

List