Vince Wilfork sticks up for Bill Belichick after controversial docuseries

“The Dynasty: New England Patriots” docuseries isn’t getting good reviews from former players and team personnel. That negative reaction towards the documentary has generated a lot of buzz.

Patriots Wire’s Jordy McElroy interviewed Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork and asked for his thoughts on the docuseries.

Wilfork said he hadn’t seen the docuseries, but he did hear about the reaction towards it, including the negative portrayal of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots legend did not like the comments on how his former coach was made to look.

“I didn’t like the comments of how it went. I think Bill deserves a lot more credit than what was portrayed in there,” said Wilfork. “So I just stay away from it. I’m going to tell you like I tell everybody else. Bill Belichick is the best head coach that ever coached the game of football.

“People can sit down and talk about Lombardi and Andy Reid and all of that good stuff, but let me tell you something: Lombardi didn’t have to deal with salary cap. And Bill did that with the salary cap and the way the game changed.”

Wilfork was a key defensive linchpin for the Patriots teams during the 2000s. He won two Super Bowls as a member of the organization and finished his Patriots career with 517 combined tackles and 16 sacks. His ability to fill the interior made him a strong run-stopper and a fan favorite.

Wilfork is certainly a respected player, especially when you consider his incredible contributions in Patriots history. It’s safe to say you can add him to the growing list of former Patriots players who were not fans of the docuseries.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire