Vince Wilfork: Bill Belichick deserved a lot more credit than The Dynasty gave him

One of the most consistent criticisms of The Dynasty, the recent documentary series about the New England Patriots, has been that it was overly negative toward Bill Belichick, failing to give the head coach sufficient credit for the team's success. Add Vince Wilfork to the list of players who were on those Patriots teams and agree with that criticism.

Wilfork told USAToday.com that he hasn't watched the full series but has heard enough about it that he thinks it's fair to say Belichick wasn't properly credited.

“I didn’t like the comments of how it went. I think Bill deserves a lot more credit than what was portrayed in there,” said Wilfork. “So I just stay away from it. I’m going to tell you like I tell everybody else. Bill Belichick is the best head coach that ever coached the game of football."

Wilfork says he wouldn't have become the player he was without Belichick as his coach.

"I’m going to always respect Bill, and I’m going to always be grateful of Bill Belichick for the career that I had and what he taught me on and off the field," Wilfork said. "I would tell anybody he’s the greatest coach of all time. Until somebody come and surpass him, that’s what it is.”

Belichick has been quiet this offseason after failing to land a new job following his departure from New England. If he ends up taking a TV job, perhaps he'll have a platform to give his own perspective on the Patriots' dynasty, and say for himself what he thinks the documentary was missing.