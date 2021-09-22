Vince Wilfork among Patriots' Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Wilfork among ex-Pats nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are well-represented on the list of 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees.

Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork made the cut in his first year of eligibility. The two-time Super Bowl champion, who spent 11 seasons in New England, racked up 16 sacks to go along with five forced fumbles and 560 tackles in his illustrious NFL career.

Richard Seymour -- a Hall of Fame finalist the last three years -- also was nominated along with Tedy Bruschi.

Other ex-Patriots to make it onto the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot: Ben Coates, Wes Welker, Logan Mankins, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Rodney Harrison, Asante Samuel, Jeff Feagles, Brian Waters, Steven Jackson, Fred Taylor, Chad Johnson, Adrian Wilson.

The list will be narrowed down to 18 prior to Super Bowl LVI