Vince Wilfork among finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame induction

The New England Patriots announced the three finalists for the team’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Logan Mankins, linebacker Mike Vrabel, and defensive lineman Vince Wilfork are the finalists in this year’s class.

Mankins played nine of 11 NFL seasons with New England. He received several accolades over the course of his career. He was a first-round draft pick in 2005, and was named a three-time team captain of the Patriots. He earned six Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro honors with the Patriots. He started 130 regular-season games and 17 postseason contests as a member of the Patriots.

Vrabel joined the team in free agency in the 2001 season, following time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. From there, he was a key part of three Patriots Super Bowl-winning teams. He played both inside and outside linebacker, and lined up on offense and special goal line receiving situations. All 10 of his catches went for touchdowns. Many may recall his touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl XXXIX.

Wifork played a big part in solidifying the interior of the Patriots defense during his career. He was drafted by the Patriots in 2004, and subsequently established himself as one of the premier defensive tackles in the game. He made the Pro Bowl five times, and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012. He tallied 561 tackles in his career and 16 quarterback sacks.

Each of these individuals made their mark in Patriots history. Now it’s up to the fans to decide the 2022 selection.

