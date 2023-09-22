Is Vince Vaughn a ND or OSU fan? Things to know about the 'College GameDay' guest picker

ESPN's "College GameDay" has its guest picker for the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State game Saturday.

ESPN announced Thursday that actor Vince Vaughn, best known for his roles in films such as "Wedding Crashers," "Old School" and "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" will be the show's guest picker when it is in South Bend, Indiana prior to the Fighting Irish's primetime meeting against the Buckeyes.

"College GameDay" was on Ohio State University's campus prior to the Buckeyes' 2022 season-opening game against Notre Dame, where rapper Jack Harlow was the guest picker.

"College GameDay" will air on ESPN starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about Vaughn ahead of Saturday's show.

Vince Vaughn has been the guest picker on 'College GameDay' twice

Actor Vince Vaughn watches the action from the sidelines during the Notre Dame-Stanford game Oct. 13, 2012, at Notre Dame. Vaughn was a co-star in the classic sports movie "Rudy" about a Notre Dame walk-on football player.

Vaughn is no stranger to the "College GameDay" set.

The actor was the guest picker twice: on a remote broadcast in 2020 when No. 4 Notre Dame hosted and upset No. 1 Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium in double-overtime, and when No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 13 Stanford at home in overtime.

Vaughn, who played third-string Irish quarterback Jamie O’Hara in the 1993 film “Rudy,”

Notre Dame connection? Vince Vaughn was in 'Rudy'

Vaughn's connection to Notre Dame is centered around a story near and dear to Fighting Irish fans.

Vaughn played Notre Dame quarterback Jaime O'Hara in the 1993 film "Rudy," which tells the story of Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, who achieved his dream to play for the Fighting Irish. The film was shot on Notre Dame's campus.

Vince Vaughn did not go to college

Vaughn did not go to college.

The actor was born in Minnesota and grew up in Illinois, but did not go to college and instead became an actor, which Ohio State personnel is already taking advantage of on social media.

