Vince Vaughn, ‘College GameDay’ crew reveal picks for Colorado-Oregon
After last week’s narrow overtime win over Colorado State, not many are confident in the 3-0 CU Buffs heading into their Pac-12 opener at Oregon. The Ducks are favored by over 20 points and are expected by most to roll over Colorado on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
A select few, however, aren’t willing to bet against Deion Sanders no matter the odds. During this week’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” which went live from Notre Dame, the crew, including guest picker Vince Vaughn, revealed their picks for Saturday’s slate of Week 4 college football games and one brave soul has Colorado winning.
See below who picked CU over Oregon:
Desmond Howard
PICK: Oregon
Pat McAfee
PICK: Oregon
Lee Corso
PICK: Oregon
Kirk Herbstreit
PICK: Oregon
Vince Vaughn
PICK: Colorado
