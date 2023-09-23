Vince Vaughn and College GameDay crew make their Penn State-Iowa picks

ESPN’s traveling college football pregame show, College GameDay, kicked off a big Week 4 of college football from Notre Dame’s campus. Notre Dame is hosting Ohio State in a primetime matchup on Saturday night in a game carrying early-season playoff implications. But at the same time the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes are clashing in South Bend, Penn State will be in a Big Ten defensive battle with Iowa in Beaver Stadium for the annual whiteout game. On a loaded day of college football, Penn State and Iowa is a top-25 matchup on the big game lineup for the day for the College GameDay crew to go on the record on the agenda for the College GameDay predictions.

Today’s celebrity guest picker was actor Vince Vaughn, a noted Notre Dame fan. Naturally, Vaughn picked his beloved Irish to knock off the Buckeyes. But who did he and the rest of the College GameDay staff pick in the Penn State-Iowa game?

Desmond Howard picked Penn State. “There’s no way that Penn State’s going to lose this ballgame.”

Pat McAfee picked the home team, perhaps learning his lesson form picking against Penn State in a primetime matchup against West Virginia in the season opener (he’s a WVU guy though, so we’ll give him a pass here).

Vaughn picked the Nittany Lions.

The one and only Lee Corso picked Penn State, although the graphic accidentally put up an Iowa logo for his pick. Kirk Herbstreit also picked Penn State, and he kept his analysis pretty simple. The whiteout atmosphere will be more than enough to lead Penn State to a win over the Hawkeyes, according to Herbstreit.

Penn State hosts Iowa at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire