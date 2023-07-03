Vince Tobin, former Arizona Cardinals coach, NFL defensive coordinator, dies at 79

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin has died at the age of 79, the team announced Monday.

Tobin died Monday at his Goodyear, Arizona home.

Tobin was hired by the Cardinals in 1996. During the 1998 season, Tobin guided the Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years. He was relieved of his duties following a 2-5 start in the 2000 season. He finished with a 28-43 record while coaching in Arizona.

Tobin was a long-time NFL defensive coordinator prior to being hired as Cardinals head coach. He held the defensive coordinator job title with the Chicago Bears (1986–1992) and Indianapolis Colts (1994–1995).

After he was let go by the Cardinals in 2000, Tobin went back to coaching defense in 2001 with the Detroit Lions. His last coaching stint in the NFL was as a special assistant with the Green Bay Packers in 2004.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure. His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman.

"More than that, he was a consummate family man and always a class act who positively impacted everyone he encountered."

Plummer also shared his thoughts following the news of Tobin’s passing.

Coach Tobin gave me my 1st opp 2 lead a group of men&I’ll b 4ever grateful 4 the confidence he instilled n me then & blessed daily by those lessons as I pursue life,❤️purpose&happiness. RIP coach Tobin! I get knocked down, but I get up again, nothings ever going to keep me down. https://t.co/Kaj8i6KiwC — Jake Plummer (@snakestakes) July 3, 2023

