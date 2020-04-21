Vince McMahon sued by fired former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck

Oliver Luck seemed to be doing a good job as XFL commissioner, and the XFL as a whole was doing fairly well. Then the world dealt with a health crisis that brought everything to a halt.

The coronavirus pandemic halted the XFL’s first season, and then league founder Vince McMahon suspended operations, laid off all employees and filed for bankruptcy.

Among the people suddenly out of a job was Luck. Luck made his own legal maneuver, suing McMahon for wrongful termination.

Vince McMahon hired Oliver Luck for a hefty salary

The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan said Luck filed the suit against McMahon in Connecticut federal court.

Kaplan reported that McMahon hired Luck for “at least $20 million over multiple years.”

The story said Luck’s filing was heavily redacted but indicated Luck was fired for cause.

“Mr. Luck wholly disputes and rejects the allegations set forth in the Termination Letter and contends they are pretextual and devoid of merit,” the complaint said, via The Athletic.

The story said Luck — a former NFL quarterback and father of retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck — was fired April 9, which was two days before the bankruptcy filing.

Oliver Luck was the XFL's commissioner, hired in 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

More from Yahoo Sports: