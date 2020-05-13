Vince McMahon explains why Oliver Luck was fired from XFL in court filing

WWE chairman Vince McMahon fired XFL commissioner Oliver Luck for three reasons, a court filing revealed. Luck was fired for negligence, using his work phone for personal use and signing receiver Antonio Callaway, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Luck, 60, sued McMahon for breach of contract. Luck was fired April 9. The XFL filed for bankruptcy four days later.

In the filing, MacMahon, 74, goes into detail regarding the reasons he fired Luck. He claimed Luck left XFL headquarters in Connecticut and returned home to Indiana on March 19. McMahon said Luck did not inform McMahon of that decision. McMahon argued Luck did not “devote substantially all of his business time to the XFL, as required by his contract.”

Concerning Callaway, McMahon stated the XFL would not sign any player with previous legal trouble. Callaway was cited for marijuana possession in 2018. McMahon claimed Luck signed Callaway without McMahon’s consent. Callaway promptly got injured, which led to the XFL paying medical costs. McMahon claimed, “The cost to the XFL of this episode of gross negligence was in excess of six figures.”

Luck was set to make $5 million, with an annual $2 million bonus as the league’s commissioner. The 2020 XFL season was canceled after five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. A month later, the league filed for bankruptcy.

