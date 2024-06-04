Vince Lombardi remembered as an LGBTQ+ ally during Pride Month

June is a month to recognize the champions of LGBTQ+ community, but also the allies that play a critical role in progressing the country toward equality.

It's Pride Month and with that comes rainbow flags in a lot of places, reminders from our corporate employers, and social media posts from our favorite sports teams.

The Green Bay Packers recognized Pride Month on Tuesday by posting a graphic to X that reads, "Football is for everyone." As of Tuesday, 23 NFL teams have posted a message recognizing Pride Month.

Football is for everyone. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ycTHN5u09t — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2024

Sports tend to be at the forefront of American society and it's common that issues within the culture tend to become all the more prevalent on the biggest stages. History shows that the fight for civil rights and sports crossed often.

Recently, the country saw social justice take center stage during the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd as young Black people, including professional athletes, and allies, took to the streets, sat out of games or national anthem renditions, supporting the belief that "Black Lives Matter."

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins some of his teammates marching with a group protesting racial injustice Saturday, June 6, 2020, near N. 27th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee.

More than 60 years ago, it was Bill Russell, Jim Brown, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and many more notable athletes, not just known for their abilities but for their positions and their fight for civil rights.

In Wisconsin, away from where the large majority of the state's Black residents resided in Milwaukee, change was happening on the field in Green Bay, as Black players sought opportunity from the Packers' new coach — Vince Lombardi.

Vince Lombardi is introduced as the new head coach of the Packers during a press luncheon at the Hotel Northland on Feb. 3, 1959.

The iconic coach for which the Super Bowl trophy is named after has not just been remembered as an all-time winner on the field, but has been documented as creating a "prejudice-free culture" in Green Bay, as Packers team historian Cliff Christl wrote in 2021.

Lombardi wouldn't let his Packers frequent any restaurant, bar or hotel that denied the same services to Black players normally offered to white players. He famously blessed the interracial marriage of defensive lineman Lionel Aldridge and his wife Vicky. And he was one of the earliest in the NFL to offer opportunities to Blacks, as the main avenue had been through the startup AFL.

Vince Lombardi (center), the departing GM of the Green Bay Packers, was joined in 1969 at a pro football writers dinner at the Pfister hotel with (from left) Phil Bengston, Lombardi's successor as head coach, offensive tackle Forrest Gregg, defensive end Lionel Aldridge and linebacker Fred Carr.

Lombardi recalled as a strong advocate for gay rights

A story from ESPN in 2013 depicts Lombardi as not just a supporter of the Black athletes facing discrimination on the basis of race, but he also was an advocate for people who are discriminated on the basis of sexual identity.

"Like the saying goes," Lombardi's daughter, Susan, said in an interview with ESPN. "My father treated them all the same. Like dogs."

Susan Lombardi said her father "was way ahead of his time" because of his own background as a dark-skinned Italian American, who often struggled to get coaching jobs. "He felt the pain of discrimination," she said.

According to the ESPN story, there are a handful of instances in which Lombardi's character was shown throughout his life.

Author David Maraniss wrote Lombardi's biography, "When Pride Still Mattered," which published in 1999. There is an excerpt during Lombardi's time in Washington that describes Lombardi as having an assistant work with one of the gay players, Ray McDonald. "And if I hear one of you people make reference to his manhood," Lombardi is quoted as saying, "you'll be out of here before your ass hits the ground."

Others support the idea that Lombardi was a staunch advocate for gay rights because he had a gay younger brother, Harold. "He saw everyone as equals, and I think having a gay brother was a big factor in his approach," said Vince Lombardi Jr. to ESPN.

Richard Nicholls, a resident of California, told ESPN that he was partners with Harold Lombardi for more than 40 years. Nicholls recalled that Harold Lombardi once said of his brother, "I appreciate that Vin treats gays so nicely. He probably does it because of me."

There is also Dave Kopay, the first major team-sport athlete to come out as gay in a 1975 newspaper interview. Kopay was a running back for Lombardi during the one year he coached Washington. He said he never discussed his sexuality with Lombardi but remains fairly certain the coach knew. Kopay was in a relationship with the star tight end Jerry Smith.

"Lombardi protected and loved Jerry," Kopay said to ESPN, adding he was "absolutely, 100 percent sure" his coach knew that two Washington executives were gay "because he was so close to both of them it would've been impossible for Lombardi not to know."

Kopay said he tried to convince Smith that the two of them should come out together. "But back then gay people were almost thought of as deviant," Kopay said. "It was really terrible at the time."

Lombardi was a believer in diversity, equity and inclusion long before it became soundbite for government officials. "Supreme Court justices would come out to Saturday morning practices," Kopay said, "just to be around Lombardi. He was something else."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers' Vince Lombardi remembered as LGBTQ+ ally during Pride Month