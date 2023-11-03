Vince Dunn with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 11/02/2023
Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 11/02/2023
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
There's no word yet if Gano will return at some point later in the season.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Every sport is looking to grow its base, especially with younger converts who can become long-term customers. The challenge for NASCAR has long been fraught with danger.
Cruz is calling it a career after 19 years, eight teams and 464 home runs.
A standoff between FIFA and officials in Los Angeles, including Rams owner Stan Kroenke, could jeopardize LA's involvement in the 2026 World Cup, which will be played across North America.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada gives a full-scale breakdown of Thursday night's AFC showdown.
After Tyler from Spartanburg shined a spotlight on the Tigers, it's up to Clemson to perform against Notre Dame.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
2021 Braves. 2022 Astros. 2023 Rangers. Smith played for all of them.
The Diamondbacks could not stop the Rangers' shortstop in the World Series.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to react to Fitz' beloved Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. Charles and Jori break down how this came to happen and what the future of the Raiders could look like. Later, the trio go behind the scenes of the NFL trade deadline and break down the biggest moves. The group analyze what went into the Commanders trading both Montez Sweat and Chase Young (and what they could add to their new teams), Kirk Cousins' disastrous injury and what Josh Dobbs could bring to the Vikings, why the Seahawks trading for Leonard Williams makes too much sense, the Bills' trade for Rasul Douglas and why Brian Burns ended up staying put in Carolina.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.