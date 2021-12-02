Vince Dunn with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/01/2021
No, Carroll is not going to bench Wilson. But the very fact he got asked about Wilson’s playing status next is a first. And a low.
Former Dodger Max Scherzer said Wednesday that he wasn't able to pitch in Game 6 against the Braves in part because of the way the team limited his workload.
The Jon Gruden lawsuit against the league continues to reside in the window between the filing of the complaint and the first move by the NFL in response to it. For now, the void has been filled by Brent Musburger, who handled the radio call of the Raiders’ games. “As I told Coach, whoever took [more]
Max Scherzer explained the factors that went into his signing with the Mets.
Tony Finau needed a replacement caddie this week in the Bahamas so he reached out to a very wealthy friend.
The Dodgers are keeping at least one important player in free agency.
The Giants have signed three free-agent starters but also lost Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays. Their plan right now is to add more depth, not another top-of-the-rotation arm.
The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the [more]
Left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a contract, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
The Cubs made their biggest free agent addition in nearly four years, signing right-hander Marcus Stroman.
Brian Kelly stunned college football by leaving Notre Dame to take the job at LSU, and former Fighting Irish QB Brady Quinn unloaded on the coach.
The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with catcher Kevin Plawecki by signing him to a new contract, and outfielder Kik Hernandez took to Twitter with a fitting reaction.
Right-hander Kevin Gausman spoke to media Wednesday after inking a five-year, $110-million contract with the Blue Jays.
Kelly called a team meeting on Notre Dame’s campus at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Roughly two hours later, LSU officially announced Kelly as the Tigers’ new head coach. Before then, though, the video shows Kelly being introduced by Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick in front of Irish football players in an auditorium inside the Guglielmino Athletics Complex.
There are 83 bowl-eligible teams and 82 bowl spots. Who is going to miss out on a game?
UCLA is hemorrhaging football players to the transfer portal as part of a process that may prove more beneficial to the schools than the players.
Utility man Chris Taylor, who was linked to the Boston Red Sox in free agency, reportedly is re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Purdue student section made a touching gesture to Florida State point guard RayQuan Evans, whose brother recently died of leukemia.
With the 8:00 p.m. deadline looming for MLB teams to tender contracts to pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players for the 2022 season, here's the latest from the Yankees ...
What do you think of Texas' conference schedule for 2022?