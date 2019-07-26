Vince Carter on possible return to Raptors: 'It'd be a cool situation'

Could Vince Carter return to where his career started? (Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

It is the NBA offseason, and Vince Carter is a free agent, so it’s only fitting that there is once again some chatter about the 42-year-old returning to the Toronto Raptors.

The longtime basketball star was recently asked about what a return to Toronto would mean to him, and the question was met with a pretty enthusiastic response.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’d be a cool situation,” Carter stated. “It's all about if the situation works, if that's something Toronto wants to do. Obviously, the fans kinda want that to happen, but it has to be something the organization wants and feels they need my services.”

Make it happen, Masai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2ZGlVhijNQ — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) July 26, 2019

Reuniting with the Raptors, the team that Cater started his career with back in 1998, for a 22nd and potential final season would offer a great last chapter to Carter’s NBA legacy. Bringing back a franchise legend would also be an excellent way to ease the fanbase’s pain of losing Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in free agency.

Having the veteran small forward return to Toronto seems like a can’t lose situation.

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports