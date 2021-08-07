Vince Carter receives rave reviews as Olympic broadcaster, and jokes about THAT dunk vs. France

It's been 21 years since the dunk that shook the Sydney Games, and Vince Carter is still impressing in the Olympics. Just as a broadcaster this time.

The NBA veteran served as NBC's top color commentator at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and received rave reviews from nearly everyone watching, from his affable demeanor to deep knowledge of the game.

Those reviews peaked during Team USA's 87-82 win over France in the gold medal game, but praise had been flowing in for Carter all week, as well demands he replace certain prominent color commentators:

Vince Carter has been great calling the Olympic games — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) August 7, 2021

Vince Carter is good on TV and way ahead of a sizable percentage of the usual suspects who do NBA games. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) August 3, 2021

Vince Carter correctly pronouncing every player's name>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Every other analyst who doesn't take the time and laughs at their inability to do so — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 7, 2021

Vince Carter, during USA/CZE broadcast: “We had a Muggsy Bogues rule. if you dont see him on the court, pick the ball up because that means he’s right behind you and about to steal it.” 🤣 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 31, 2021

I'm sure this has been said plenty, but I thoroughly enjoy Vince Carter's commentary. I truly hope he doesn't get ESPN-ized with the hot takes and hyperbole. — Brady Fred (@Brady_Fred) August 7, 2021

Vince Carter is seeing all the little things Draymond is doing and calling them out — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) August 7, 2021

Vince Carter is a really smart analyst. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 7, 2021

Since retiring following the 2019-20 season, Carter has quickly worked up the broadcasting ranks, joining ESPN as an NBA and college basketball analyst and calling a set of Atlanta Hawks games for Fox Sports Southeast. The Olympics had been his biggest stage yet, and he more than delivered.

His biggest moment came in the third quarter on Saturday, when Kevin Durant fell short on an attempt to obliterate Rudy Gobert via dunk. Carter threw out the beginnings of a joke, but bailed out midway through:

DAMN.



Kevin Durant tried to END Rudy Gobert.



Shoutout also to Vince Carter for the subtle shade. LOL pic.twitter.com/EE0XsGVvwD — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) August 7, 2021

“There’s nothing like seeing an American guard attack … nevermind,” Carter said.

If you don't know what Carter was beginning to refer to, let us introduce you to what happened when Carter played France the only time in his Olympic career.

More than a few people noticed Carter preparing to dunk on France once again:

Oh Vince Carter started the joke but didn't have the heart to finish it. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) August 7, 2021

Durant tried to channel his 2000 Vince Carter and Vince wouldn’t even go there haha — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) August 7, 2021

Elite commentary from Vince Carter there. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 7, 2021

OH that was funny from Vince Carter, tho 😂 — Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 (@BryanFonsecaNY) August 7, 2021

