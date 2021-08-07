  • Oops!
Vince Carter receives rave reviews as Olympic broadcaster, and jokes about THAT dunk vs. France

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
It's been 21 years since the dunk that shook the Sydney Games, and Vince Carter is still impressing in the Olympics. Just as a broadcaster this time.

The NBA veteran served as NBC's top color commentator at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and received rave reviews from nearly everyone watching, from his affable demeanor to deep knowledge of the game.

Those reviews peaked during Team USA's 87-82 win over France in the gold medal game, but praise had been flowing in for Carter all week, as well demands he replace certain prominent color commentators:

Since retiring following the 2019-20 season, Carter has quickly worked up the broadcasting ranks, joining ESPN as an NBA and college basketball analyst and calling a set of Atlanta Hawks games for Fox Sports Southeast. The Olympics had been his biggest stage yet, and he more than delivered.

His biggest moment came in the third quarter on Saturday, when Kevin Durant fell short on an attempt to obliterate Rudy Gobert via dunk. Carter threw out the beginnings of a joke, but bailed out midway through:

“There’s nothing like seeing an American guard attack … nevermind,” Carter said.

If you don't know what Carter was beginning to refer to, let us introduce you to what happened when Carter played France the only time in his Olympic career.

More than a few people noticed Carter preparing to dunk on France once again:

