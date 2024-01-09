LeBron, Vince Carter had stunned reactions to controversial Jaylen Brown call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans and players were absolutely stunned when a foul on Jaylen Brown late in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers was overturned.

Brown appeared to get hit on the head by Pacers guard Buddy Hield, but after reviewing the play, the referee determined there was no foul.

After calling a foul on the floor, the Pacers challenge and the call is overturned. Pacers ball. pic.twitter.com/p5pbX0pp0U — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2024

So not only did Brown not get to shoot two free throws with the score tied at 131, possession of the ball went to the Pacers. Indiana won the game on the ensuing trip down the floor when Bennedict Mathurin was fouled by Kristaps Porzingis while shooting a 3-pointer. Mathurin hit two free throws and the Pacers escaped with a 133-131 victory.

The C's were understandably irate after the game. Brown called for an investigation and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla expressed his anticipation over Tuesday's "Last Two Minute" report.

It turns out it wasn't just Celtics players and fans who were shocked the call on Brown was overturned. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared an incredulous reaction Tuesday in a post on X.

See what I'm saying! 🤦🏾‍♂️. JB clearly got hit in the back of the head. They reviewed the play, just to reverse it and say he didn't. MAN WHAT!! Good ass game to have an ending like that. And yall see why I be going 🦍 💩 out there when it happens — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 9, 2024

Meanwhile, NBA players Vince Carter and Quentin Richardson reacted to the call in real time during their NBA HooperVision live stream on NBA League Pass.

They couldn't believe it when the call was reversed. Richardson even compared the situation to the famous Buffalo Wild Wings commercial where a referee overturns a call to get the game into overtime.

Check out their reaction in the video below:

call reversal had Vince Carter screaming and Quentin Richardson thinking it was a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial pic.twitter.com/MM2ciy7O7g — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 9, 2024

The reversal of that call was suspect, but it wasn't the only reason why the Celtics lost. They led by nine at halftime but then proceeded to give up 44 (!) points to the Pacers in the third quarter. Better defense to start the second half would've made it pretty difficult for Indiana to mount a successful comeback.

But overall, it's not a damaging loss for the Celtics at all. They still have the league's best record at 28-8, which is 3.5 games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.