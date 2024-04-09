Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Jerry West and More Join the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024

A total of 13 basketball players, coaches and executives are set to join the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Amongst this year's inductees are the likes of Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Dick Barnett, Jerry West and Seimone Augustus, all of whom will be celebrated during this year’s Enshrinement festivities on August 16 to August 17. The accolades of the Class of 2024 range from multiple-time NBA All-Star players, Rookie of the Year winners, five-time NBA Champions, Olympic gold winners, four-time WNBA Champions and more. West, in particular, is the first to be inducted into the HOF twice as a player and a contributor.

“Without a shadow of doubt, the accomplishments of the 2024 class stand as a testament to unparalleled excellence,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “From showcasing unrivaled prowess on the courts and sidelines, spanning the high school, collegiate and professional ranks, to steering the course of basketball across an entire continent and to orchestrating a pair of dynasties, we are honored to pay tribute to these remarkable individuals alongside our esteemed award recipients.”

Check out the complete list of the HOF Class of 2024 below.