Vince Carter argues Kobe Bryant belongs in the GOAT debate with Jordan and LeBron

These days the greatest of all time debate is usually between Michael Jordan and Lebron James. However, soon-to-be Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter feels there’s one name that should always be in that debate.

While acknowledging the greatness Jordan and James brought to the court, Carter was vocal about the late great Kobe Bryant’s name being in the discussion. Carter’s main argument for having Bryant in the debate was his ability to mimic Jordan’s game.

The conversation took place on Bleacher Reports Taylor Rooks X podcast, with Carter breaking down Bryant’s greatness. Watch below how it all unfolds.

“They deserved to be talked about as a trio – not a duo” Vince Carter says Kobe should be included in GOAT discussion 👀🐐 (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/UlcwScBJde — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2024

Carter had the honor to play against Jordan, James, and Bryant. So, if there’s anyone who can weigh in on this debate, it would be him. It is always interesting to see who throws Bryant in their all-time debate, mostly from a slashing-style swingman.

Cater has embraced the next chapter of his career, becoming one of the best pro players to turn into a media personality. It’s nice hearing legends’ opinions on conversations like this to put things in perspective.

