Linebacker Vince Biegel won’t be leaving the Dolphins as a restricted free agent.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that Biegel has signed the tender they gave him earlier this year. It’s an original-round tender, which means Biegel will make $2.132 million during the 2020 season.

Biegel was a Packers fourth-round pick in 2017 and played nine games for them as a rookie. He didn’t make the team in 2018 and wound up with the Saints, who used him in 14 games before trading him to Miami for linebacker Kiko Alonso last year.

Biegel largely played special teams in his first two spots and he remained a regular on those units with the Dolphins while also making 10 starts on defense. He had 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception last year.

Vince Biegel signs RFA tender with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk