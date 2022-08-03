Vin Scully's remarkable telling of the story of Madison Bumgarner and a rattlesnake

As the baseball and sports worlds remember Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at 94, social media has been flooded with memories of Scully's memorable calls.

One of them involves a current pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Madison Bumgarner.

In 2016, while Bumgarner was pitching for the San Francisco Giants, Scully dazzled in the booth telling the story of the pitcher and his wife and a rattlesnake.

Here is the video of the remarkable call:

Vin Scully’s story about Madison Bumgarner and the rattlesnake will never be topped.pic.twitter.com/wOElYbXH4K — KNBR (@KNBR) August 3, 2022

Here is the text of the call:

Sure, we will remember Vin Scully for the calls of the Buckner grounder and the Gibson homer. But the magic of Vin was his everyday call, where he deftly weaved stories about life into the broadcast.



On Madison Bumgarner in 2016: pic.twitter.com/W6ol1xL2Hl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 3, 2022

Amazingly, Scully was 88 years old when he called this game, which was in the last year he called games.

He told the story over five pitches and two at-bats, without missing a beat.

To end the story, Scully said this: "So I guess, really, the moral to the whole story about the rabbit and the snake: You've gotta somehow survive, you've gotta somehow battle back. A lesson well taught for all of us."

What an amazing call in a career filled with amazing moments.

The Diamondbacks paid tribute to Vin Scully's career and life with a tweet Tuesday night.

"Our sincerest condolences to the entire Scully and Dodgers families. There will never be another like Vin."

Our sincerest condolences to the entire Scully and Dodgers families. There will never be another like Vin. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 3, 2022

There will never be another like Vin Scully, indeed.

