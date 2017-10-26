Vin Scully, Fernando Valenzuela steal the show with first pitch

LOS ANGELES – Leave it to Hollywood to produce some World Series first-pitch magic.

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully and beloved hurler Fernando Valenzuela combined for an instant classic first pitch ahead of World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.

You knew Scully was going to make a World Series return at some point, even though he had turned down the notion of returning to the broadcast booth. On Wednesday, shortly before game time, the Dodgers announced that Scully would be throwing out the first pitch. And he was greeted the same way a legendary player would have been — perhaps with even more adoration.

