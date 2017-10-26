Vin Scully, Fernando Valenzuela steal the show with first pitch
LOS ANGELES – Leave it to Hollywood to produce some World Series first-pitch magic.
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully and beloved hurler Fernando Valenzuela combined for an instant classic first pitch ahead of World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.
You knew Scully was going to make a World Series return at some point, even though he had turned down the notion of returning to the broadcast booth. On Wednesday, shortly before game time, the Dodgers announced that Scully would be throwing out the first pitch. And he was greeted the same way a legendary player would have been — perhaps with even more adoration.
– Mike Oz
Los Angeles Dodgers former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela throws out the ceremonial first pitch as broadcaster Vin Scully looks on before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully (left) hands the ball to former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela for the ceremonial first pitch in game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully shakes hands with former Los Angeles Dodgers player Fernando Valenzuela before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully stands on the field before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully talks with former Los Angeles Dodgers players Fernando Valenzuela (C) and Steve Yeager (L) before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Yeager before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Fernando Valenzuela walks onto the field prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Vin Scully and Fernando Valenzuela throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Vin Scully helps throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Vin Scully helps throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Vin Scully and Fernando Valenzuela throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Vin Scully and Fernando Valenzuela throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)