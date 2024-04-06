Vin Baker Recovery Center; Milwaukee Bucks coach giving back

MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee Bucks player and current assistant coach Vin Baker is giving back to the community.

The Vin Baker Recovery Center, located near 76th and Hampton, had a private opening on Thursday, April 4. It will provide new resources for families struggling with addiction.

Baker, who spent 13 seasons in the NBA, struggled with alcoholism during his playing days. He has been sober for more than 12 years, and said opening the center is a big milestone for him in his mission to share tools for success with others.

Vin Baker Recovery Center near 76th and Hampton

"To wake up every morning and not want to use it or have to use it is a total blessing," Baker said. "I want to give that blessing back, I want to give that feeling back, give back through my experiences."

Baker's colleagues, family, friends, recovery center staff, city officials and others joined him for the opening.