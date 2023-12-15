Ville Husso's 'best game in a while' not enough for Detroit Red Wings

Given who is missing from their lineup, the Detroit Red Wings will take what positives they can.

They head into Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Saturday coming off a loss, but it wasn't for lack of goaltending. Ville Husso stifled 37 of the Carolina Hurricanes' shots Thursday in a 2-1 defeat.

"Ville was excellent," coach Derek Lalonde said after the game at Little Caesars Arena. "Obviously it's frustrating because it was his best game in a while, and then a miscue, that probably reflects our overall game a little bit, where we have to be good all the time.

"It's just really frustrating. I kind of feel for Ville that that ends up being the game winner."

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

HEALING UP: Dylan Larkin (upper body) skating 'brings joy and happiness' to Detroit Red Wings

Jordan Staal made it 2-1 at 11:49 of the second period when he caught the puck after Husso misplayed an attempt to get it to defenseman Justin Holl. That miscue aside, Husso was the reason the Wings weren't faced with a bigger deficit.

"His best game, he just, the wins-losses have been there, it seems like every game there's a bad goal or two goals," Lalonde said. "[Thursday] was a doozy, it was a pretty good one. But he looked — like, he just looks calm in there, and big, and seeing pucks. He looked so within his game, I knew a third one wasn't going in, and I haven't had that feeling in a while. He gave us a chance.

"Even in St. Louis in the third period, he had that same look to him, where he is just finding it and he's big. So, really, really good on him, and that's good for us going forward."

The Wings (15-10-4) have not had top-six forwards Dylan Larkin (upper body), J.T. Compher (lower body) and David Perron (suspension) available the past three games, but were able to emerge from St. Louis on Tuesday with a 6-4 victory. In that game, Husso let in a shorthanded goal to a defenseman who doesn't score much, but otherwise delivered a strong performance. It's an encouraging sign for the Wings, as Husso has had his struggles this season — as Lalonde said, Husso's record is solid, at 9-4-2 — coming into Thursday with a 3.68 goals-against average and .886 save percentage. Those aren't ideal numbers for the top goaltender on the depth chart.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) defends the goal against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Stefan Noesen (23) during the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

He posted a .949 save percentage against the Hurricanes.

"I thought he kept us in the game, especially in the first period," defenseman Ben Chiarot said. "It was a tough break on the second one, but mistakes happen. But he kept us in it, especially early on."

