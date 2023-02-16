Ville Husso with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Edmonton Oilers

Derek Ryan (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/15/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/15/2023
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
A look at how Tiger Woods fared in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
The NHL rumor mill is heating up as the March 3 trade deadline approaches. Which players have been linked to the Bruins? What should they prioritize? We dissect the possibilities for the NHL's best team.
The Bruins are among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Blue Jackets d-man Vladislav Gavrikov before the NHL trade deadline, but he isn't expected to come cheap.
Dylan Larkin had three assists, Dominik Kubalik had two goals and Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal in the Detroit Red Wings' 5-2 win in Calgary.
Does Westbrook fit with the Clippers? We may find out.
Kings general manager has two weeks to decide if he wants to make additions to a team that is chasing a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr went on 95.7 The Game to address the team's handling of James Wiseman.
The WM Phoenix Open streaker's attire gained enough attention for him to be bailed out.
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
Tiger Woods looked phenomenal off the tee in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational.
Carlos Rodon told an amazing story of how he used money sent to him by New York Yankees fans during free agency,
Coinciding with Sean Payton’s first year as the head coach of the Saints, the NFL changed the rules to allow a runner to be pushed by a teammate. As Payton commences his first year as head coach of the Broncos, some teams finally have embraced the rule as a device for strategic advantage. Payton, who [more]
The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation. NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on [more]
During his introductory press conference with the Suns, Kevin Durant said the Nets' Big Three of himself, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden didn't work out because they weren't on the court together enough.
Tiger Woods is five shots back after his opening round at the Genesis Invitational, thanks to a wild birdie-birdie-birdie finish.