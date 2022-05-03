Villarreal vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Luis Diaz turns semi-final around

Follow live reaction as Liverpool progressed to the Champions League final after seeing off a thrilling comeback from Villarreal thanks to second-half goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

The noise in El Madrigal before kick-off ensured it would be an intimidating atmosphere for Liverpool, who led 2-0 after last week’s first leg at Anfield, but an early goal from Boulaye Dia inside three minutes gave Villarreal a perfect start.

Liverpool were sloppy in what was their poorest first half of the season and when Francis Coquelin’s header levelled the tie shortly before the break it was no less than Villarreal deserved.

But it was all change after half-time, with Diaz making an impact from the bench. Fabinho fired between goalkeeper Rulli’s legs to put the Reds ahead once again, before Diaz scored a header from close range to restore Liverpool’s two-goal lead.

Mane confirmed the win as he went round the goalkeeper to score Liverpool’s third goal in 12 minutes, which keeps Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive.

Liverpool will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Paris final on May 28. Follow reaction from a dramatic Champions League semi-final below.

Villarreal vs Liverpool

Kick-off was at 8pm at Estadio de la Cerámica, match live on BT Sport

FT! Liverpool through to Champions League final after Villarreal scare

74’ GOAL! Mane rounds goalkeeper to put Liverpool into the final (2-5)

67’ GOAL! Diaz caps brilliant impact with header under Rulli (2-4)

62’ GOAL! Fabinho fires Liverpool ahead after big Rulli error (2-3)

41’ GOAL! Coquelin header stuns Liverpool and levels tie (2-2)

37’ - Referee waves away huge Villarreal penalty shout on Lo Celso (1-2)

3’ GOAL! Liverpool fall asleep as El Madrigal erupts with Dia goal (1-2)

Villarreal CF 2 - 3 Liverpool FC

Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)

21:56 , Michael Jones

Can they actually pull off a quadruple?

Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)

21:53 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are into their 10th Champions League final. Only behind Real Madrid (16), AC Milan, (11) and Bayern Munich, (11).

If they win the final, they will match Milan’s seven European Cups and go joint second behind Real Madrid’s 13.

Full-time: Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)

21:50 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: It was a remarkable comeback from Liverpool in the second half and goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane sends them into the Champions League final!

The quadruple dream goes on.

Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)

21:49 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Chance! Liverpool break on the counter with a four-on-two advantage. Sadio Mane carries the ball to the edge of the box and slides it over to Mo Salah. He cuts inside and pokes his effort wide of the far post!

Two minutes to play.

Red card! Capoue is sent off!

21:44 , Michael Jones

Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)

86 mins: Etienne Capoue picks up his second yellow card for a clumsy tackle on Curtis Jones who is just too quick for him. The referee pulls out the red and Villarreal’s night has fallen completely apart.

Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)

21:43 , Michael Jones

83 mins: James Milner is the final sub for Liverpool. He comes on to replace Fabinho whose goal changed the tide in this game. Sadio Mane gets cleaned out by Pau Torres who goes in the book.

Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)

21:39 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Save! Villarreal flounder at the back as Mo Salah takes the ball away from the goalkeeper. He knocks it over to Jordan Henderson who squares it across to Curtis Jones. Jones shoots with his first touch of the game but Rulli leaps over to his right and keeps it out!

Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)

21:38 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Jurgen Klopp now has the opportunity to rest a few players. He takes off Naby Keita, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara replacing them with Jordan Henderson, Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones.

GOAL! Villarreal 2 - 3 Liverpool (2-5 agg) - Mane, 74’ ⚽️

21:33 , Michael Jones

74 mins: That must have been one hell of a half-time team talk from Jurgen Klopp! There’s a scramble for the ball just inside Liverpool’s half and it bounces loose to Naby Keita. He boots it up the pitch towards Sadio Mane. Geronimo Rulli comes flying out of his area but Mane beats him to the ball. He taps it around the goalkeeper, shifts away from a back-tracking Dani Parejo and calmly slots the ball into the open net!

Villarreal 2 - 2 Liverpool (2-4 agg)

21:31 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Villarreal look tired now. They threw everything they had at Liverpool in the first half and it almost paid off.

Unai Emery makes a couple of changes. Gerard Moreno is off with Samuel Chukwueze replacing him. Alfonso Pedraza is also on, with Francis Coquelin the other man hooked.

GOAL! Villarreal 2 - 2 Liverpool (2-4 agg) - Diaz, 67'⚽️

21:25 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Two goal lead restored! Trent Alexander-Arnold brings the ball inside from the right wing and chips the ball into the box with his left foot. Luis Diaz makes a run from deep, keeps himself onside and heads it down into the ground. The ball sneaks underneath the goalkeeper and bounces into the back of the net. Villarreal have hope that he was offside but it’s clear on the replays that he wasn’t.

Villarreal 2 - 1 Liverpool (2-3 agg)

21:24 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Chance! Luis Diaz has changed the complexion of this match. He’s given the ball on the left side and drives towards the box. He shimmies around Foyth and shoots. Albiol gets a foot to the ball and deflects it over to the far pots where it hits the woodwork and bounces out of play.

GOAL! Villarreal 2 - 1 Liverpool (2-3 agg) - Fabinho, 62'⚽️

21:21 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Liverpool get their goal! They’re back in front in this tie. Fabinho drives through the middle of the pitch and lays the ball off to Mo Salah. Salah draws Estupinan out of position and slides the ball into the box for Fabinho. He’s got a fairly tight angle from which to score but blasts hist shot at goal. Geronimo Rulli tries to keep it out but it goes through the goalkeeper’s legs and crosses the line!

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

21:19 , Michael Jones

60 mins: The Liverpool fans will be starting to relax - just a touch - as their team begins to take hold of the game. Keita floats a cross into the box that Pau Torres wins ahead of Mo Salah. Raul Albiol completes the clearance but sends the ball back to Liverpool.

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

21:15 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Sadio Mane gets the ball into the box and chips it over to Luis Diaz. He tries to score with a spectacular volley but hoofs it miles over the crossbar.

Liverpool are starting to create more chances on the Villarreal goal.

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

21:14 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Foyth arrives late when attempting to tackle Thiago and gives Liverpool a free kick. It comes across to Alexander-Arnold who belts one at goal from range and the shot gets deflected. It loops up and lands on the top of the crossbar!

Liverpool corner.

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

21:09 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Fabinho clips Parejo and brings him down inside Villarreal’s half. They fire it long and Alexander-Arnold knocks it over to Keita. He goes backwards and invites the Villarreal players to push high up the pitch as they look to close down the ball.

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

21:07 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Luis Diaz’s first real involvement sees him drive at Juan Foyth and immediately put the defender under pressure. Diaz overruns the ball though and Foyth manages to turn it away from his own penalty area. That’s more encouraging for Liverpool.

Second half: Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

21:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Jurgen Klopp makes a change at half-time and brings on Luis Diaz to replace Diogo Jota. Jordan Henderson was also warming up but is still on the bench for now.

Villarreal get the match back underway.

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

20:59 , Michael Jones

Villarreal have never lost a home match in the Champions League knockout stages before (two wins, five draws).

However, they’ve also never managed to score more than once in any of these seven games.

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

20:55 , Michael Jones

Boulaye Dia’s goal after 2 minutes and 51 seconds is the earliest Liverpool have conceded in the Champions League since April 2018 (01:57 vs Manchester City).

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

20:53 , Michael Jones

The Yellow Submarine is sinking Liverpool at the minute. The next goal in this game could prove to be crucial. Who’s going to get it?

Half-time: Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

20:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: That’s been a perfect first 45 minutes for Villarreal. They had a seemingly mammoth task to overturn the two-goal deficit but came out and dominated from the get go.

Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin have brought them level in the tie and Liverpool have yet to respond. Everything to play for in the second half.

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

20:47 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg)

20:45 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Liverpool need to get to half-time. They’re still in this tie but they need to improve massively. The momentum is all with Villarreal who have been several classes above the Reds in this half.

GOAL! Villarreal 2 - 0 Liverpool (2-2 agg) - Coquelin, 41'⚽️

20:42 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Villarreal are level! A long ball from the home side comes over to Etienne Capoue on the right side. He turns inside of Andy Robertson and floats a cross into the box. Trent Alexander-Arnold is stuck on his heels and Francis Coquelin squeezes in front of him to head it home! It’s now 2-2 on aggregate and Liverpool are on the ropes.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:41 , Michael Jones

39 mins: The replays show that Alisson did get down to the ball first and then Lo Celso ran into him. It’s a brilliant decision from the referee who’s having a good night so far.

Liverpool on the other hand continue to struggle. Jurgen Klopp will not be happy at all. It’s a performance that brings to mind their match at Anfield versus Inter Milan.

They went on to lose that one.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:40 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Huge penalty shout! Naby Keita passes the ball back to his own defence but sends it straight to Gerard Moreno. He spins and slides it into the box for Giovani Lo Celso. Alisson comes flying off his line then stops before diving towards the ball. Lo Celso attempts to shift it around the keeper but collides with Alisson and the entire stadium erupts shouting for a penalty that doesn’t come!

Big decision from the referee who says that Alisson won the ball.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:37 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Liverpool are being outplayed here. The players look very nervous and they can’t keep hold of the ball. Everytime it comes into the penalty area Liverpool’s focus is to clear it and more often than not Villarreal recover possession from the clearance.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Coquelin fouls Salah over on Liverpool’s right wing. Alexander-Arnold swings the set piece into the penalty area. Van Dijk and Konate are up for Liverpool but the cross comes deep to Mane whose cutback can’t pick out a teammate and the home side work it clear.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Villarreal are closing down the ball brilliantly in the middle of the pitch and forcing Liverpool to play the ball quickly stopping them from having any time in possession. Fabinho threads a pass up to Sadio Mane who gets brought down by Raul Albiol.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Salah spins off the shoulder of Estupinan and is fed the ball on the right side. Liverpool sweep forward and Salah squares it over to Diogo Jota. His first touch isn’t great as the ball runs away from him into the box. Geronimo Rulli comes flying off his line to close Jota down but it’s a back-tracking Raul Albiol who gets there first. The ball bounces off the goalkeeper and he scrambles over the turf to get his hand to it. Salah nicks it off him and pulls a shot wide of the far post before the referee blows for a foul.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:24 , Michael Jones

21 mins: A quick counter-attack from Villarreal sees Gerard Moreno played into the right side of the box into space behind Andy Robertson. He fires across a pass towards the middle of the area but Van Dijk blocks and clears it before the offside flag goes up against Moreno.

Liverpool look very shaky over these opening 20 minutes or so.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Francis Coquelin goes to ground in the middle of the pitch in a heap of theatrics and the referee isn’t fooled. He lets play go on and Trent Alexander-Arnold flicks a pass over the top to play Sadio Mane in behind through the middle. Mane attempts to control the ball on his chest but gets flagged offside and the attack breaks down.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:18 , Michael Jones

15 mins: The ball comes to Gerard Moreno in the middle of the pitch and he flicks it over Konate’s head just as Virgil van Dijk comes across to tackle him. He leaves a bit too much on the Villarreal forward and gives away a free kick.

The home side work it nicely into the penalty area where Moreno wins it in the air and fires a headed effort at goal that Andy Robertson blocks.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Liverpool win a free kick on the inside left channel and Andy Robertson is the man to curl one into the box. His cross goes over the head of Keita and bounces just in front of Diogo Jota. Jota gets a touch to the ball but can’t control it and the effort goes wide.

At the other end of the pitch, Liverpool scramble the ball out of their own penalty area but it bounces through to Dani Parejo. He fires off a snapshot and pulls it wide of the right-hand post!

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Virgil van Dijk fires a diagonal pass over to the Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right wing. He knocks it down to Naby Keita who flicks it over the Villarreal defence with his first touch. Mo Salah isn’t expecting that pass and doesn’t make a run in behind then lifts his hand in apology.

Liverpool haven’t settled into the game yet.

Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg)

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: It was sloppy defending from Liverpool and they’ll need to respond after going behind. Villarreal have been more aggressive over these opening minutes. They’ve pressed well and scored the goal they needed.

Liverpool need to take control of the ball and quiet down the crowd now.

GOAL! Villarreal 1 - 0 Liverpool (1-2 agg) - Dia, 3'⚽️

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: What a start! Francis Coquelin whips a cross in from the right side but can’t pick out a teammate in the Liverpool box. Pervis Estupinan keeps the ball alive on the opposite wing and curls a quick cross back into the middle. Etienne Capoue drifts around the back of Andy Robertson and meets the ball on the volley. He passes it back into the six-yard box where Boulaye Dia nips in front of Ibrahima Konate and guides it home!

Just the start Villarreal needed.

Kick off: Villarreal 0 - 0 Liverpool (0-2 agg)

20:02 , Michael Jones

Sadio Mane kicks of the Champions League semi-final second leg. It’s been raining over the stadium all day but now the weather has cleared but the turf is still wet.

Andy Robertson is fed the ball and his forward pass is cleared by Pau Torres.

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:57 , Michael Jones

The stadium is packed and the Villarreal fans are in full voice. It’s going to be an uncomfortable night for Liverpool in front of these supporters.

Here come the players. Can Villarreal score early and put the pressure on the Reds? Let’s find out.

Unai Emery admits Villarreal must ‘play a perfect game’ to overcome Liverpool in Champions League semi-final

19:52 , Michael Jones

Villarreal manager Unai Emery admits his side need to play the perfect game if they are to shock Liverpool to reach the club’s first Champions League final.

Trailing 2-0 from a one-sided first leg, the former Arsenal boss was reminded their opponents had lost just three of 56 matches in a quadruple-chasing season.

“I didn’t want to hear those details but I did,” he said. “It is a difficult task but we are working on the game.”

Unai Emery admits Villarreal must ‘play a perfect game’ to overcome Liverpool

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:47 , Michael Jones

Less than 15 minutes to go until kick off at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Can Liverpool see off Villarreal and reach the Champions League final?

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:44 , Michael Jones

The Reds conceded at least three goals in the away leg of their past three Champions League semi-final ties: 3-2 defeat after extra-time versus Chelsea in 2007-08 (second leg), 4-2 loss to Roma in 2017-18 (second leg) and 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in 2018-19 (first leg).

Pre-match thoughts of Virgil van Dijk

19:40 , Michael Jones

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk spoke to BT Sport in the build-up to tonight’s match and said: “We knew it was going to be tough last week against Villarreal. The atmosphere was incredible. We had to be patient – but we kept pressing.

“We’re in a good position, but we don’t speak about [winning the Champions League]. If it doesn’t happen, it’d be quite sad to be honest because we’re quite close. But if not, we’ll go again.”

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:37 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has progressed from all of his four European semi-finals as a manager (one for Borussia Dortmund, three for Liverpool). In all four of those ties, his team won the home leg and lost the away leg.

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:33 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the round of 16 second leg is their only loss in 28 matches across all competitions - they’ve won 22 and drawn five in that run.

The Reds have lost only two of their 27 away games in all competitions this season (21 wins, four draws), and are unbeaten on their travels since a 1-0 Premier League loss at Leicester on 28th December.

They have not lost an away match by a two-goal margin since the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in last season's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Liverpool face Villarreal side with ‘nothing to lose’ in Champions League semi-final second leg

19:30 , Michael Jones

Liverpool head to Villarreal on Tuesday night knowing they hold a strong position to reach the Champions League final - but former Spain international midfielder Marcos Senna says his old club can still cause another upset.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds are bidding to reach their third final in five seasons in Europe’s top competition, but first they must complete the job started last week against the current Europa League holders.

Villarreal sit only seventh in La Liga but have already knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich in their run to the last four, while they have not lost at the Estadio de la Ceramica since the end of November. It all has Senna believing they are in a win-win position which plays into their favour - and he picked out the midfield pairing as critical to any hopes of a comeback for Unai Emery’s side.

Liverpool face Villarreal side with ‘nothing to lose’ in semi-final second leg

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions with 10 wins and two draws.

Their victory over Newcastle at the weekend was Liverpool’s 42nd victory in all competitions this season.

Only three English top-flight clubs have ever won more in a campaign: Everton (43 in 1984/85), Manchester City (44 in 2017/18, 47 in 2020/21, 50 in 2018/19) and Manchester United (44 in 2008/09).

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:23 , Michael Jones

Sadio Mane has now scored 14 goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League – the joint-most by an African player, along with Didier Drogba.

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:19 , Michael Jones

Liverpool had lost three of their last four away games in the Champions League knockout rounds before this season.

This is their fifth successive campaign in the Champions League proper. Under Jurgen Klopp they finished runners-up to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 final, claimed their sixth European Cup at the expense of Tottenham in the 2018/19 final and went out twice at the quarter-final stage.

Villarreal vs Liverpool

19:15 , Michael Jones

Villarreal reached their first major European final last season and defeated Manchester United in the Europa League. They were also twice winners of the Uefa Intertoto Cup (2003, 2004) having finished as runners-up in 2002.

Their overall record against English clubs is won five, drawn nine, lost eight.

They have won four of their 10 home games against Premier League visitors, this season’s defeat to Manchester United was only their second loss.

Only once - a 2-0 win at home to Middlesbrough in the 2004/05 Uefa Cup group stage - have they defeated English opponents by a margin of more than one goal.

Emery’s record vs Liverpool

19:11 , Michael Jones

Unai Emery replaced long-serving Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger in May 2018 and oversaw 78 matches for the Gunners until his dismissal in November 2019. His record against Liverpool was one draw and two defeats with both losses coming at Anfield (1-5, 1-3).

Emery did, however, enjoy success against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as Sevilla coach, beating the Reds 3-1 in the 2016 Europa League final.

Trent Alexander-Arnold undaunted by Liverpool’s quadruple quest

19:07 , Michael Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold feels an appropriate person to discuss what Jurgen Klopp calls “the second most important game you can play” and not merely because, at the tender age of 23, he is already midway through his third. Liverpool’s history in European Cup or Champions League semi-finals dates back to 1965 and incorporates eight times when they have progressed to what Klopp terms the biggest match of all, but Alexander-Arnold was the architect of their greatest moment on this stage. It was his quickly taken corner, when only two people in Anfield felt alert to the possibility, that led to Divock Origi’s decider against Barcelona three years ago.

His semi-final second legs have been epics in their own way: a 4-2 loss to Roma, which was not enough to overturn the 5-2 advantage Liverpool took from Anfield, and the 4-0 humiliation of Barcelona. Now, with Liverpool 2-0 up on Villarreal, he is hoping for a less memorable affair.

“Looking back on the two previous semis, we made it quite difficult for ourselves, especially in the second legs we had to dig deep and see the game out,” Alexander-Arnold reflected. “We go there to win the game, score goals and put the game to bed. It is easier said than done.”

With Villarreal seventh in La Liga, Liverpool having won each of their European away games this season and Klopp’s side yet to lose by two goals in the campaign, it could feel a formality. Liverpool are trying to guard against such sentiments. But if anyone could be forgiven for feeling this is normal, it is Alexander-Arnold. He faced Roma in the last four at 19, Barcelona at 20. Now, at 23, he could be entitled to think several more semi-finals will follow, that this is just how football works.

Trent Alexander-Arnold undaunted by Liverpool’s quadruple quest

Alexander-Arnold warns against complacency

19:03 , Michael Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold was on pre-game media duties for Liverpool and spoke about how the team plans to avoid getting complacent as they attempt to win the quadruple this season. He says that the team takes things one game at a time and the focus in on tonight’s semi-final second leg.

"We want to go there and win.” he said, “We know we can’t be silly and get drawn into how they want to play but we want to make sure we get through.

"It’s a good lead but at the same time, it’s dangerous. Complacency cannot slip in. It’s been a excellent campaign so far. We’ve seen off a lot of big teams.

"We hope to bed them to bed and make it our third final appearance in five seasons."

Liverpool’s route to the semi-finals

19:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool won every one of this season’s Champions League group stage matches - a feat never before achieved by an English team.

The Reds made it four away wins from four games with a 2-0 victory at Inter Milan in the last-16 first leg before going through despite a 1-0 loss at Anfield.

They then won 3-1 at Benfica in the quarter-final first leg and progressed to the semis 6-4 on aggregate after a 3-3 home draw.

Villarreal vs Liverpool

18:57 , Michael Jones

This is Liverpool’s 14th season in the Champions League and they have reached the semi-finals six times. The Reds have lost their last four away games at this stage of the Champions League, conceding 11 goals in that run.

But, the comeback victory against Barcelona three seasons ago made it nine aggregate wins in Liverpool’s last 10 European Cup semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp expects a ‘tough’ night as Liverpool aim to finish the job in Villarreal

18:54 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool to be ready to play their “best game ever” and to react quickly if they suffer against Villarreal.

Liverpool are favourites to reach a third Champions League semi-final in five seasons after winning the first leg 2-0 at Anfield. They prevented Villarreal from recording a shot on target last week, but Klopp expects Unai Emery’s Europa League winners to pose more of a threat on home soil.

And he guarded against complacency as he rejected a suggestion that the job is already done. “When I was younger I would be really angry now,” he said. “So no, it is half time.”

Jurgen Klopp expects a ‘tough’ night as Liverpool aim to finish the job in Villarreal

Villarreal’s semi-final history

18:51 , Michael Jones

Villarreal’s only previous European Cup semi-final ended in defeat when they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Arsenal in the 2005/06 season.

They are the 20th team to appear in multiple Champions League semi-finals, and the fifth team from Spain.

Last season, they defeated the Gunners in the Europa League semi-finals which was Villarreal’s first semi-final success in that competition after defeats in 2003/04, 2010/11 and 2015/16.

They then went on to beat Manchester United in the final after a penalty shootout.

‘It’s only half-time’ according to Klopp

18:48 , Michael Jones

In his pre-match press conference Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he thought the job was done after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory at Anfield.

"If I was younger I’d have been really angry with the question!” he replied, "Of course, no. It’s only half-time. We have to go there and try to win, knowing they [Villarreal] will go with all they have.

"You never know if we’ll get another chance in a semi-final. We have an exceptional team but you need luck, so you had better treat it carefully and we will. If Villarreal beats us with a result, congratulations and that’s it."

Villarreal vs Liverpool

18:45 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won all five of their away games in this season’s Champions League including victories at Inter Milan and Benfica in the knockout rounds.

Both of Villarreal’s previous forays into the competition’s knockout rounds have been ended by English opponents and they have never beaten a Premier League club in 13 previous attempts in the Champions League - losing the last six matches.

Villarreal vs Liverpool team changes

18:43 , Michael Jones

Unai Emery makes two changes to the Villarreal line-up that faced Liverpool in the first leg of this semi-final clash. Gerard Moreno returns up top and he’ll be partnered by Boulaye Dia. Arnaut Danjuma and Samuel Chukwueze drop out.

There are also two changes for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota both start ahead of Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz.

Villarreal vs Liverpool line-ups

18:38 , Michael Jones

Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin, Lo Celso, Dia, Gerard Moreno

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Salah, Jota, Mane

Previous meetings

18:35 , Michael Jones

These sides had only met once before this Champions League semi-final fixture. That clash came in the semi-final of the 2015/1 Europa League.

Adrian López scored the only goal of the first leg in Spain to earn victory for a Villarreal side coached by Marcelino. However, Liverpool went through followin a 3-0 success at Anfield. They took the lead through an early Bruno Soriano own goal before Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana added to the tally in the second half.

Liverpool then went on to lose the Europa League final to a Sevilla side coached by current Villarreal boss Unai Emery.

How Jurgen Klopp harnessed the strongest squad in Liverpool’s history

18:30 , Michael Jones

A lot can change between August and May. Nine months ago pundits, supporters and opponents were questioning the strength of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and wondering whether Liverpool had the depth to go head-to-head with Manchester City over 38 games.

Tonight the 54-year-old takes his team to Villarreal for the second leg of a Champions League semi-final with a 2-0 lead and the ability to shuffle his side with an eye to the battle for the Premier League. He has arguably the most formidable group of players in Europe.

Klopp’s first XI has been an impressive unit for the past four years. For much of that time the dropoff was pronounced when senior players were ruled out and needed to be replaced. Rotation felt more like roulette. A series of injuries last season caused chaos for the team.

How Jurgen Klopp harnessed the strongest squad in Liverpool’s history

Villarreal vs Liverpool

18:25 , Michael Jones

This is Liverpool’s third Champions League semi-final in five seasons, with the Reds being victorious in both of the previous two.

Villarreal’s only previous appearance at this stage of the competition came 16 years ago and ended in defeat to English opponents when they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Arsenal.

What happened in the first leg?

18:20 , Michael Jones

Liverpool dominated the first leg at Anfield last Wednesday as Villarreal sat deep and tried to keep them at bay. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both hit the woodwork in first half but the visitors made it to half-time on level terms.

The Reds kept patient though and took the lead through a deflected cross from Henderson in 53rd minute. Two minutes later, Sadio Mané poked in Moh Salah’s through ball to put the Reds two goals up and within toughing distance of the Champions League final.

Will things play out in a similar way tonight?

‘We need to play a perfect game’ says Emery

18:15 , Michael Jones

Villarreal boss, Unai Emery, knows the importance and difficulty of the task his team face this evening. The Spanish side have to overturn a two-goal deficit against Liverpool tonight in order to progress to the Champions League final.

"We need to play a perfect game," admitted Emery in a press conference on Monday. "It is a difficult task, but we’re working on the game.

"We need to find our excellence in certain things and maybe achieve something no-one has achieved, which is this kind of comeback.

"We will try to find some weak spots, something that no-one has done this season."

‘We have to be ready to suffer’ says Klopp

18:10 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has told his players to be prepared for a difficult night as they attempt to reach the Champions League final. Liverpool lead 2-0 on aggregate after the first leg at Anfield and Klopp knows Villarreal will give it their all in a game where they have little to lose.

"We have to be ready to play a top game because they will go for us." he said, “They will try to play much more football than we allowed them in the first game,

"My only concern is what we do and we have to be ready to suffer. But not going 1-0 down or whatever - that can happen in football matches - but giving the game the right direction.

"If they have the first shot on target, the crowd goes up, each challenge, the crowd goes up and that is how it is."

Early team news fo Villarreal vs Liverpool

18:05 , Michael Jones

Roberto Firmino will not feature for Liverpool this evening as he continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in April but Naby Keita is good to go and Divock Origi has returned to the team after missing the Premier League game against Newcastle due to illness.

Gerard Moreno hopes to be available for Villarreal after a hamstring issue sidelined him for the first leg. Arnaut Danjuma will be assessed in the run-up to kick-off but Yeremy Pino has once again been ruled out.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to live updates of tonight’s Champions League semi-final as Liverpool travel to Villarreal aiming to finish the job and reach a third final in five seasons under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds take a two-goal lead into the semi-final second leg at El Madrigal following a dominant performance at Anfield last week, but Unai Emery’s Europa League winners have shocked Bayern Munich and Juventus to reach this point and cannot be taken lightly.

The hosts will have to be more adventurous this time if they are to turn the tie around, after Sadio Mane added to Jordan Henderson’s rather fortuitous opener to earn Liverpool a 2-0 first-leg victory, but Liverpool will be looking to keep the momentum going with another win as their quest for an unprecedented quadruple continues. The Reds defeated Newcastle 1-0 on Saturday to keep their Premier League title challenge alive, with Manchester City then responding to remain one point in front.

Klopp has warned that Liverpool will need to “suffer” if they are to advance to the Paris final in what the German expects to be a “tough” night in Spain. But Emery was under no illusions of the task awaiting his side as he claimed Villarreal will need to play the “perfect game” if they are to overturn Liverpool’s lead and pull off a mighty European shock.