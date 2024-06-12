Villarreal veteran offered contract extension for 2024/25

Villarreal are prepared to offered veteran centre back Raul Albiol a contract extension for next season.

The Yellow Submarine are clearing their decks ahead of preseason with a host of players already released at the end of their contracts.

Midfielder Jose Luis Morales is amongst five players who have ended their link to Castellon but club captain Albiol remains open to staying.

The 38-year-old agreed to sign a one year renewal, in the same situation at the end of 2022/23, and the club, are ready to repeat the offer.

Albiol made 24 La Liga starts last season and he remains part of Marcelino Garcia Toral’s plans if he agrees to play on.

As per reports from Marca, the club will allow Albiol to make the call on his future, in what would be his 21st season of top flight football across stints in Spain and Italy.

He could also be the oldest player in La Liga next season if Alvaro Negredo does not agree an extension at Real Valladolid.