Villarreal star sends come and get me plea to Barcelona

A leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga outfit Villarreal has on Wednesday made clear his eagerness to make the move to Barcelona.

The player in question? Álex Baena.

Winger/attacking midfielder Baena, for his part, is currently on international duty with Spain at Euro 2024.

As much comes fresh off what was nothing short of a stellar campaign at club level, which saw the 22-year-old rack up five goals and a head-turning 18 assists across all competitions.

Such production has seen Baena, inevitably, tipped for a Villarreal exit this summer, with one club rumoured to be keeping a close eye on his situation coming in the form of Barcelona.

And, safe to say, if the latest comments on the part of the Spaniard himself are anything to go by, then the interest is very much mutual…

During an exchange with the media on Wednesday, Baena was drawn on his style of play, and which club may be best suited to as much.

And the attacker made use of the opportunity to send something of a come and get me message to Barcelona, in responding:

“I can adapt to any style, but I like Barça’s style and I think it fits me really well.”

Conor Laird | GSFN